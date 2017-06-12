Police: Mother allowed 8-month-old to ingest cocaine

Jessica Lane Hunt is accused of allowing her 8-month-old child to ingest cocaine

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A Gwinnett County mother is accused of allowing her 8-month-old child to ingest cocaine.

According to arrest warrants, Jessica Lane Hunt is charged with cruelty to a child in the second degree.

It allegedly happened between the late hours of June 2 or the early hours of June 3 at a home on Brittney Way in Norcross, Ga.

Authorities said that the mother called 911 and said that the child appeared to be choking. The child was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"Once the child was seen by medical staff at CHOA they realized that the child had ingested cocaine," said Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Deon Washington.

The hospital contacted police.

A family member tells 11Alive, the child has been discharged and “is doing much better.”

It's still a mystery as to how the baby got access to cocaine and ingested it. According to arrest warrants, Hunt was criminally negligent and “allowed” the baby to ingest the dangerous drug.

"We’re fortunate that this child survived and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to garner additional information as to how this happened," Washington said.

At least three other children in the home were removed by Georgia Division of Family and Children's Services. It's not yet clear what their relationship is to Hunt.

Police said they are not releasing the incident report because it involves a child.

Hunt is being held at Gwinnett County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for Tuesday morning.

Hunt has had several previous run-ins with the law. She's faced pervious charges of shoplifting and obstructing and officer, but has had no prior drug charges.

11Alive's Faith Abubey is digging into the details and talking with police about this incident. Check back throughout the day for updates and watch 11Alive at Five and 6 for the full report.

More mug shots:

© 2017 WXIA-TV