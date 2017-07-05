(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

A police officer was shot and killed on Wednesday morning after an 'unprovoked attack', according to police.

New York City police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says that this was a 'clear assassination'.

Officers were called to the area of 183rd Street and Morris Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., in the Bronx. The officer who was shot was sitting in an NYPD command vehicle with her partner at the time of the attack, NYPD Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The suspect fired through the window of the car and struck the officer in the head. The officer has been identified as 48-year-old Miosotis Familia. Her partner who was in the vehicle with her, immediately radioed for assistance.

#NYPD PO Miosotis Familia has been assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep NYers safe. Keep her family in your prayers pic.twitter.com/yhRB7H5bvi — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 5, 2017

The @NYPD46Pct officer was shot in the Bronx while protecting NYC.

Please join us in praying for her. pic.twitter.com/LjRw7w0GsJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2017

"We are conducting extensive search for video at this time," O'Neill said at the press conference. "Based off what we know right now, it's clear this was an unprovoked attack on a police officer who ware assigned to keep the people of this great city safe."

An anti-crime team, consisting of sergeant and a police officer who were in uniform, encountered the male suspect, identified as Alexander Bonds, 34, from the Bronx, running about one block away from the crime scene, according to O'Neill.

When officers confronted the Bonds, he took out a gun and officers fired at him and killed him.

There are no connections between the suspect and Officer Familia that police are aware of at this time.

Officers recovered a silver revolver at the scene. Police said Bones was on parole out of Syracuse for robbery. He has been on parole since 2013.

Another person was also struck in the stomach by a stray bullet but is believed to be in stable condition.

A police officer has been shot in the Bronx. More information to follow once available. Currently there are no outstanding suspects. pic.twitter.com/OSyt22rABe — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2017

Officer Familia was taken to an area hospital where she was listed in extremely critical condition and then later died. She was a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and a member of the 46th Precinct.

"She was on duty, serving this city protecting people, doing what she believed in and the job she loved, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "After this shocking and sudden attack, her fellow officers came to aid immediately."

Police say there are no oustanding suspects and that this investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV