Police officer arrested for alleged assault, holding wife against her will

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. -- An Adairsville Police officer was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly assaulting his wife and holding her against her will during a domestic dispute, sheriff's officials said.

According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to 35-year-old Nathan Henderson's home on Jeep Street near Calhoun around 10:30 after getting reports of an assault.

When deputies got there, Henderson's wife said he physically assaulted and held her against for several hours. Deputies noticed she had torn clothing and visible injuries. The victim told deputies she was able to escape from the home and ran to a neighbor's to call 911.

When deputies tried to arrest Henderson, they said he initially refused to leave the house. They were later able to get him into custody. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Battery and False Imprisonment.

Henderson, according to his wife, is an Adairsville Police officer.

