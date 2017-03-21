Deputies: Pipe-wielding man shot during traffic stop

Mug shot from previous arrest

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. -- An early morning traffic stop in Jasper ended in a shooting Tuesday.

Around 1:00 a.m., Pickens County Sgt. Travis Curran witnessed a vehicle drive from behind a business that had been closed since earlier Monday evening. Because there have been reported break-ins in recent months, the deputy initiated a traffic stop for failure to yield.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over on Hwy 53 E but the car did not stop until the driver pulled into a driveway about two miles away, according to authorities.

That's when Pickens County said the driver, later identified as Gary Lee Castle, exited his vehicle and moved toward the deputy "aggressively" with what was described as a "large metal pipe in his hand."

"As Castle moved toward Curran, the Sergeant retreated approximately 100 feet while repeatedly pleading with Castle to drop the weapon. After Castle refused the commands, Sgt. Curran discharged his firearm, striking Castle," according to a release.

Castle, a Jasper native, was taken to an Atlanta hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Per standard practice, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation into the shooting and Sgt. Curran, a 17-year veteran, has been placed on administrative leave.

