Police release names of missing San Antonio sisters

SAN ANTONIO – After a morning searching for two young girls, the San Antonio police department released the names in hope of locating them.

SAPD Sgt. Jesse Salame gave updates Tuesday morning as police try to determine if the woman's story checked out since her story is constantly changing and evolving.

Salame identified the girls as 4-year-old Mailayiah Reane and 2-year-old Lena Reane, both black females. He said their mother, 19-year-old Sabrina Hueiitt is not charged and not a suspect at this time.

Police are still trying to determine if children are actually missing after Hueiit’s story about the girls is changing. Salame said SAPD has multiple departments working this case while checking every possible address where the girls could be located.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of South W.W. White Road when Hueiitt claimed her white Chevrolet Malibu was carjacked with the children inside. She gave police a description of a man, she said, took her car. This quickly led police to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of East Commerce Street where they found the Malibu.

Police said Heuitt seemed intoxicated and later became confused on whether her daughters were with her or not. Salame did say there was no car seat or other evidence of children being in the car.

Salame said the police are taking every precaution in finding the two girls.

At this time, no one has been charged.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story when more information before available.

