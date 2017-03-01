DALLAS, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is headed to the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the Silver Comet Trail in Dallas, Ga.

According to Dallas, Ga. Police, the incident happened around 2:12 p.m. near the Rambo Nursery.

Authorities were on scene at 3 p.m. The GBI was headed to the scene, spokesperson Nelly Miles said.

No other details were immediately available.

