Police responding to shots fired near Houston hospital

Police are on the scene of an active shooter situation at a Housotn hospital. (Aerials: KHOU chopper)

HOUSTON -- Police in Houston are responding after receiving reports of shots fired near a hospital.

Around 2:15 p.m. local time, police and SWAT officers responded to Ben Taub Hospital.

We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

At this time, details are developing, and there have been no confirmed reports of injuries.

11Alive's sister station KHOU News in Houston has a crew at the scene, and will be giving updates as they become available.

According to KHOU, Baylor College of Medicine sent out the following alert: "Active shooter situation at Ben Taub Hospital. Do not go to Ben Taub Hospital. If at Ben Taub, follow emergency response guidelines of the hospital. More details as they become available.

A witness said they were told shots were fired on the second floor. He didn't hear any gunshots before he ran out of the hospital.

Several people who were evacuated from Ben Taub have gathered across the street.

