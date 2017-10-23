Police search for 10 wanted people connected to Charlottesville assault

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ga. -- The Charlottesville Police Department is trying to identify several people they say were connected to an assault during the deadly "Unite The Right" rally.

Back on Aug. 12, White supremacists, neo-Nazis and pro-Confederate groups took over Emancipation Park in Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Throughout the day, skirmishes broke out between the groups and counter-protesters, including an alleged assault that Charlottesville Police said happened near the downtown mall near the 4th Street crossover. Police pulled photos from video that appeared to show 10 people attacking a victim over several minutes. There are few details about the alleged attack, but they're now searching for the people pictured.

Here are the descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1 – female in pink hat

Suspect 2 – female in Nautica shirt

Suspect 3 – male in black tank top shirt

Suspect 4 – male in Virginia shirt

Suspect 5 – male holding flag

Suspect 6 – male in yellow shirt

Suspect 7 – male wearing hat/holding flag

Suspect 8 – male with no shirt

Suspect 9 – male wearing white helmet

Suspect 10 – male wearing hat and shirt with yellow sleeves

If anyone has information that could help identify the people, they are asked to call detectives at 434-970-3604 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

In total, three people were killed and dozens more were injured in the violence related to the contentious protests. Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer died after a car, driven by 20-year-old James Alex Fields, plowed through a crowd. Later, a state police helicopter monitoring the crowds crashed outside the city, killing two officers on board.

