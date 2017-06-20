Police search for car used in hit-and-run of McDonough 16-year-old girl

(Photo: Surveillance video via Henry County Police Department) (Photo: WXIA)

MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Police are searching for a suspect who they said hit a 16-year-old with their car and left the teen to die.

According to the Henry County Police Department, 16-year-old Tasia Marie Gartner and a friend were walking along SR-81 in McDonough around 9:31 p.m. June 19 when the teens tried to cross the roadway.

Gartner was following her friend across the street to get to her home when she was hit by a car traveling west. Police said the car continued driving without stopping. Gartner was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage from across the street caught the incident on camera. Due to the graphic nature, the video has been cut before the teen was struck.

Henry County investigators are now looking for the car involved in the incident. They are urging the public, especially business owners at auto body shops and auto parts stores, to keep a lookout for a silver or gray 2007 or 2008 Honda Fit. Police said it should have significant damage to the front bumper, hood, windshield and possibly roof and passenger side.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run, the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact the Henry County Police Department.

© 2017 WXIA-TV