Police search for 'multiple gunmen' in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Police are searching for "multiple gunmen" in northwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, authorities received reports that someone was shot near Etheridge Drive NW just after noon.

Atlanta Police spokesperson Sgt. Warren Pickard tweeted that the scene was active as police searched for the gunman.

Atlanta Police also tweeted, "We are actively searching for a suspect in a shooting near Etheridge Courts in NW Atlanta. Please avoid the area."

Pickard tweeted that Hightower Road at Center Street could be blocked as the search continued for "multiple gunmen".

Some schools and a group home were reportedly on lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.

