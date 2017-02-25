Once-kidnapped boy returned home

WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga – A 12-year-old boy who was once kidnapped went missing Friday night after reportedly going on an overnight camping trip without telling his parents.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said Willie Myrick left home around 8:30 pm. He spent the night at City Camp, a quasi-community center that was almost two miles from his residence.

On Saturday morning, a group that was gathering to go on a field trip at the center found Myrick and discovered the boy was not one of the registered attendants. One of the staffers then took Myrick home, according to police.

After returning home, Myrick said he attended an overnight camping trip but didn't tell his parents. Initial police reports indicated that Myrick ran away after getting angry at his little brother.

Police have not said if any adults were in Myrick's home at the time Myrick left his home.

Police have located Willie Myrick unharmed. @Atlanta_Police investigators are conducting follow up investigation. Thanks ATL — Warren Pickard (@APDChevrons) February 25, 2017

Myrick had been kidnapped back in 2014 from his southwest Atlanta driveway. His kidnapped allegedly drove the boy around for about three hours before dropping him off unharmed in East Point.

At the time of the incident, Willie said he sang the gospel song "Every Praise" until the man let him go.

After the kidnapping, community leaders held a meeting in Willie's honor, celebrating his happy ending, but also telling other parents and children what to do if this happens to them.

In front of a crowded sanctuary at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Willie recounted the moment he was freed from the car. Willie said while he was singing, the man kept cursing and telling him to shut up before eventually kicking him out.

Willie's story traveled fast and soon caught the ear of Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Hezekiah Walker, the man who performed the song. Walker was so moved by the story that he flew from New York City to Atlanta to meet him.

