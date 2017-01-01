Police searching for gunman in Istanbul nightclub attack

NBC NEWS

ISTANBUL, TURKEY -- Police in Turkey are still looking for the gunman who killed at least 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub early on New Year's morning.

Relatives of the deadly attack were rushed to a morgue on Sunday to identify the bodies of their loves ones.

At least one gunman shot his way into the nightclub, packed with hundreds of New Year’s revelers, in the early hours of Sunday, killing 39 and wounding dozens more in what the provincial governor described as a terrorist attack.

One assailant shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub before opening fire at random inside.

The attack shook Turkey as it tries to recover from a failed July coup and a series of deadly bombings in cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara. Some of those attacks have been blamed on Isis, while others claim that Kurdish militants were responsible.

The club, one of Istanbul’s most iconic, overlooks the Bosphorus strait, separating Europe and Asia in the city’s cosmopolitan Ortakoy district.

Between 500 to 600 people were thought to have been inside when the gunman opened fire.

Some jumped into the waters of the Bosphorus to save themselves and were rescued by police.

Dozens of ambulances and police vehicles were dispatched to the club, which is located on the city’s European side and home to nightclubs, restaurants and art galleries.

Turkey, a NATO member and part of the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, faces multiple security threats from the war in neighboring Syria.