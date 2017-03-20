Police: Man sexually assaulted elderly woman in doctor's office restroom

Charles Lamb

Columbia, S.C. -- Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

Charles Lamb has outstanding arrest warrants, police said.

Lamb, 47, is accused of assaulting the victim Friday afternoon in a restroom stall at a surgical center in Columbia, S.C. He is also accused of trying to steal money from the woman's purse.

When a witness walked into the restroom, Lamb ran from the scene, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for head injuries.

Lamb will be charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, trespassing and strong-armed robbery.

