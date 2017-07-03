Police seek man accused of killing the mother of his infant child

Anthony Durrell Mickel

FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Police are searching for a man accused of killing his infant child's mother.

According to Forest Park Police, Clotell Rose Bohler was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a breezeway at the Atlanta Airport Hotel on June 24. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died on June 30.

Police believe that 23-year-old Anthony Durrell Mickel, also known as Ant, got into an argument with Bohler and shot her. Mickel is the father of Bohler's 5-month-old child, according to police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mickel on an aggravated assault and murder charge.

Authorities are also searching for 23-year-old Durrelle Morrie Hightower, known as Swomp, on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mickel or Hightower is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 WXIA-TV