Police seek missing Jonesboro teen

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Police are searching for a Jonesboro teen last seen on Monday.

According to Clayton County Police, 17-year-old Diontay Johnson left his home in the 600 block of Washington Drive sometime after 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Johnson is said to be around 5'9" tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and black Nike slippers. He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

