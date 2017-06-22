Police: Stolen wallet may be behind fatal Clayton County shooting

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- Police say a dispute over a stolen wallet may be the reason behind a fatal shooting in Clayton County.
Clayton County Police said that Errol Meekins, 28, was shot and killed on Roxbury Drive in Riverdale on Wednesday.
On Thursday, police announced that 18-year-old Jamauri Jones had been arrested in the murder.
Investigators believe that the shooting may have been in retaliation over a fight that happened several weeks over between the two after allegations that Jones stole Meekins' wallet.
Police said that Jones fired a series of shots at Meekins, at least once of which killed him.
Jones was taken into custody and transported to Clayton County Jail.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs