Police: Stolen wallet may be behind fatal Clayton County shooting

Phillip Kish , WXIA 1:36 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- Police say a dispute over a stolen wallet may be the reason behind a fatal shooting in Clayton County.

Clayton County Police said that Errol Meekins, 28, was shot and killed on Roxbury Drive in Riverdale on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police announced that 18-year-old Jamauri Jones had been arrested in the murder. 

Investigators believe that the shooting may have been in retaliation over a fight that happened several weeks over between the two after allegations that Jones stole Meekins' wallet.

Police said that Jones fired a series of shots at Meekins, at least once of which killed him.

Jones was taken into custody and transported to Clayton County Jail. 

