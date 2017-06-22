Police: Stolen wallet may be behind fatal Clayton County shooting

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- Police say a dispute over a stolen wallet may be the reason behind a fatal shooting in Clayton County.

Clayton County Police said that Errol Meekins, 28, was shot and killed on Roxbury Drive in Riverdale on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police announced that 18-year-old Jamauri Jones had been arrested in the murder.

Investigators believe that the shooting may have been in retaliation over a fight that happened several weeks over between the two after allegations that Jones stole Meekins' wallet.

Police said that Jones fired a series of shots at Meekins, at least once of which killed him.

Jones was taken into custody and transported to Clayton County Jail.

