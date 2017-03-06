Police: Subway employee shoots attempted robber

ACWORTH, Ga. -- A Subway worker shot a man attempting to rob the restaurant in Acworth on Monday, according to police.

Acworth Police Capt. Mark Cheatham said a man entered the store located at 3305 Acworth Oaks Drive just after 10 a.m. When that man tried to rob the store, an employee was able to shoot the suspect once in the stomach.

The suspect was transported to Kennestone Hospital and underwent surgery. His condition was not known as of Monday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

