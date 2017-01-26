Police: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in NW Atlanta

Officials are investigating after a suspect was killed in an officer-invovled shooting. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened near the Atlanta Public Safety Annex in northwest Atlanta.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at 3493 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, multiple police investigators had just arrived at the annex building to complete paperwork when they encountered what police are describing as a "suspicious person in a car."

During the encounter, a shot was fired and one person inside the car was shot and killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation, as is standard when officers are involved in a shooting. Officials will now be looking into what exactly led up to shooting and whether the suspect had a gun.

"We don't know exactly at this point what aroused their suspicion in this individual in the car," said Darryl Tolleson, the Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations Division for the Atlanta Police Department. "That's when they approached him and encountered this individual at this point."

Tolleson said the officers involved in the incident are OK.

PHOTOS | Officials investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

