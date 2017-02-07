Police to murder suspect: 'There are 2 places you can end up, prison or a cemetery'

Photos from Tuesday's press conference at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Emma Kennedy/ekennedy@pnj.com)

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The search for two people suspected in a multi-state killing spree continued Tuesday.

Authorities on the hunt for William Boyette have made it clear that the habitual violent offender will end up either dead or in prison.

“Mr. Boyette, there are two places you can end up, prison or a cemetery,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said.

“The choice is yours. The people coming for you are not the unarmed defenseless victims like you have been preying on, they are professional law enforcement officers that will take you off the streets.”

The hunt for Boyette, and his suspected accomplice Mary Rice, entered its seventh day Tuesday as the pair was last known to be hiding out in a wooded area near Nine Mile Road in Escambia County.

The shooting of 28-year-old mother Kayla Crocker Monday morning in her home on Beulah Road is the most recent attack in the crime spree that began Jan. 31.

Two women, Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore, were killed at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton Jan. 31. The pair are then thought to have killed Peggy Broz at her Lillian, Alabama home the morning of Feb. 3 in order to steal her vehicle. Crocker is the third and most recent attack thought to be carried out by Boyette.

Authorities said Tuesday that Boyette is thought to have grown up around the wooded areas he’s been sighted in.

“I’m being told he knows those woods like the back of his hand, so he knows where to hide,” Johnson said.

“When you have an armed suspect in a wooded area and you have to send officers in, you have to remember we’re looking for him, but he’s looking for us as well."

Several agencies are working the manhunt, including sheriff’s offices in Baldwin County, Alabama, Escambia County and Santa Rosa County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife have been on scene, as well as U.S. Marshals and State Attorney representatives.

The search has utilized a large number of officers – both Escambia and Santa Rosa has increased its number of deputies on shift until Boyette is found – as well as helicopters and search dogs.

“The ending is up to him, we’d prefer it to end peacefully, but if he comes out with a gun, we’re not going to take any chances,” Johnson said.

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.

In a press conference at the Santa Rosa county sheriff's office Tuesday morning, Sheriff Bob Johnson said at this point William Boyette's best chance for survival is turning himself in, because officers won't go lightly when he's found.

"Our officers are not taking a shot from this guy," Johnson said.

Johnson also said a warrant for accessory after the fact to capital murder has been issued for Boyette's alleged accomplice Mary Rice, who Johnson says is a "willing participant."

Johnson said SRSO has more officers on the street as they continue to hunt for Boyette and Rice.

"There is no evidence Boyette is in Santa Rosa County," Johnson said during the press conference.

However, Johnson did say that though they believe the couple is in west Escambia, County, since they are "mobile" they could end up in Santa Rosa County.

He knows these woods "like the back of his hand," he knows where to hide, Johnson said when asked how Boyette continues to elude them.

State Attorney Bill Eddins also said it is difficult to believe Boyette isn't contacting someone or using social media.

ORIGINAL

As of early Tuesday morning, William "Billy" Boyette Jr. and Mary Craig Rice continue to elude law enforcement.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office will have a press conference today at 9 a.m. to update the public on their case against the duo, who authorities say are on a multi-state killing spree.

As of Tuesday morning, Baldwin County officials have upgraded charges for Rice to capital murder.

The pair’s crime spree allegedly began Jan. 31 when two bodies were found at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton. One of the victims, 30-year-old Alicia Greer, was in a relationship with Boyette, but police have said all subsequent victims have no known connection to the suspect. The second victim in that attack was identified as 39-year-old Jacqueline Jeanette Moore.

The pair then allegedly went to Lillian, Alabama, where authorities say they killed Peggy Broz and stole her vehicle Friday morning.

On Monday morning, Kayla Crocker was shot in her Beulah home and her vehicle was stolen by Boyette and Rice. Crocker is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

The vehicle in which the pair was last seen is described as a white Chevrolet Cobalt with Florida tags 6913BJ. The vehicle has damage to the rear passenger door and a skull and crossbones sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information about Boyette and Rice’s whereabouts or actions should contact CrimeStoppers at 437-STOP, or call 911. The reward for tips leading to the arrest of Boyette and Rice has been upped to $21,000.

