Police to provide new information in 2016 Atlanta homicide

A person of interest shown in a surveillance video outside a home where a homicide took place Wednesday night in NW Atlanta. (Photo: WXIA)

The family of a man found dead in home in November is renewing the call for help finding the person who killed him.

28-year-old Carl Crosby was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Vanderbilt Court in northwest Atlanta on the evening of Nov. 3, 2016.

Police initially released surveillance video that show a man on the porch of the home at the time of the shooting. It was unclear at the time if or how this person was involved.

Thursday afternoon, Crosby's family members will gather at the Atlanta Police Department Public Safety Headquarters to speak about the incident. Police are also expected to release more video.

RELATED | APD looking for person of interest after NW Atlanta homicide

They are looking for the public's help. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous, and may qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.

RELATED | Northwest Atlanta neighborhood hit by wave of crime

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)