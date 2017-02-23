WXIA
Police to provide new information in 2016 Atlanta homicide

Atlanta Police Department released video of a person of interest outside of a home when a man was killed. (Nov. 2016)

Kristen Reed, WXIA 12:51 PM. EST February 23, 2017

The family of a man found dead in home in November is renewing the call for help finding the person who killed him.

28-year-old Carl Crosby was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Vanderbilt Court in northwest Atlanta on the evening of Nov. 3, 2016.

Police initially released surveillance video that show a man on the porch of the home at the time of the shooting. It was unclear at the time if or how this person was involved.

Thursday afternoon, Crosby's family members will gather at the Atlanta Police Department Public Safety Headquarters to speak about the incident. Police are also expected to release more video.

They are looking for the public's help. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous, and may qualify for a reward of up to $2,000. 

