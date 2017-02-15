Officials are investigating after a suspect was killed in an officer-invovled shooting. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Authorities will release surveillance footage in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an Atlanta police annex last month.

The incident happened Jan. 26 at the Atlanta Public Safety Annex off Donald Lee Hollowell. According to police, Phillips went to the annex with a friend to get some documents. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the case, said that two plain-clothes officers approached Phillips. They claimed they smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle.

According to authorities, Phillips got out of the car and then jumped back in and started to drive off while an Atlanta police detective was still partially inside the vehicle.

An officer, now identified as Yasim Abdulahad, then shot and killed Phillips.

The family had claimed that they didn't receive the whole story and had demanded that police release video showing the incident.

On Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said that the video would be released on Feb. 24. That decision was made after Shields met with Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Shields said that the footage has been shared with the Phillips family and their attorney, Chris Stewart. She released a statement saying:

“I am not pleased with the perceived lack of transparency surrounding this incident. Police shooting investigations should be characterized by two principal factors—finding the truth and total transparency to the public. Accordingly, Mr. Howard and I agreed to sit down within the next several weeks and develop a detailed protocol for these investigations, so that the Atlanta Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office, the GBI, the media, and most importantly the public will know exactly what to expect. Mr. Howard and I both agree that members of the public should work with us to develop this protocol.”



In the spirit of the transparency I require from my department, I am hereby releasing the name of the officer involved in the shooting. His name is Yasim Abdulahad. He is an 11-year veteran of the department and was assigned to the Gun Reduction Task Force at the time of the incident.”

Police said that the video was being held off from public release until Feb. 24 so that they can complete interviews with witnesses.

