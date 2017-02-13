Police: Toddler shoots, injures older sister at restaurant

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) - Police say a toddler shot and injured his older sister at a restaurant in Newnan.



Newnan Police Chief D.L. "Buster" Meadows tells The Newnan Times-Herald (http://bit.ly/2kk1SGM ) that a 2-year-old boy found his mother's handgun in her purse around 2:15 p.m. Sunday while they were at the Number 1 Buffet on 1731 Newnan Crossing Blvd.

Meadows said the toddler fired the gun, hitting his 11-year-old sister in both legs.

Meadows said the 11-year-old was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, where she was in stable condition.



Police did not immediately release the name of the woman or her children. Police continue to investigate and hadn't decided whether to pursue any charges.



Information from: The Times-Herald, http://www.times-herald.com

