Police: Woman shot man after he poured liquid on her in Target parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police say a woman shot a man who poured liquid on her after a dispute in a Target parking lot.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Target located at 4241 LaVista Road.

According to the police incident report, Robert Herwig and Tara Moody got into argument after Herwig tried to drive his vehicle around a Doritos truck.

The report said that Herwig got out of his car and poured liquid on Moody's car. When Moody got out of her car, Herwig allegedly poured liquid on her. That's when Moody got a gun out of her car and shot Herwig in the stomach, police said.

Herwig was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Moody fled the scene, but was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

According to the police report, the incident was caught by a surveillance camera. That footage has not been released.

PHOTOS | Road rage ends with man shot in Target parking lot

