WXIA
Close

Police: Woman tries to steal $2K of teeth whitening strips, razor blades from Walmart

Phillip Kish , WXIA 3:49 PM. EST December 22, 2016

CANTON, Ga. -- Police are searching for a woman accused of trying to steal $2,000 worth of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.

According to Canton Police, the incident happened Thursday at the store on Riverstone Parkway. A Walmart loss prevention officer saw the woman place the items in a shopping and attempt to leave without paying. 

The woman fled when confronted by the officer.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kelly Grace O'Brien. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Other crime news | More mug shots


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories