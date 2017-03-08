11Alive analyst critiques new 6th District political ads

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Just when you thought it was over, the campaign ads are back. This time, those ads are aimed at the hotly contested race for the U.S. House seat, Georgia's 6th District, left vacant by new health secretary Tom Price.

"You need to take it with a grain of salt and keep a salt shaker by your T.V.," 11Alive Political Analyst Mike Hassinger said.

11Alive caught up with Hassinger to try and put these ads to a test of truth. We started with Republican candidate and Ga. State Senator Judson Hill.

"Strong military, strong economy, conservative principles, I get things done," he said in his ad.

Hassinger labels this one substance free.

"It repeats his name, in fact, more often than what his conservative message actually is," he said.

We then move on to Republican Dan Moody's ad.

"Cute, but put them together and all hell breaks loose," he says in the ad. "I'm going to need a bigger shovel."

The former state senator appears to be cleaning up Washington's mess, but Hassinger calls this one costly.

"I think Dan Moody cost himself a lot of support among female voters when he took a cheap shot at Karen Handel by putting an elephant in pearls."

So how about Johns Creek City Councilman and Republican Bob Gray?

"We are going to have to drain the swam," he says in his ad. "Together we can make American great again."

Hassinger called this on ironic.

"Bob Gray is trying to cash in on the Trump momentum if you will," Hassinger said. "Which is ironic because in the primary he was almost a 'never Trump' and supported Marco Rubio."

And then there's the democratic candidate, former national security aide and investigative filmmaker Jon Ossof.

"As a national security aide with top security clearance," he says, in part, during his ad.

Hassinger put this one in the embellishment category.

"He sort of made himself look like James Bond or Jack Bauer or some sort of secret spy," Hassinger said.

They all appear to cater to voters who want outsiders like them. But Hassinger warned not to be fooled.

"Nobody here is without political experience," he said.

