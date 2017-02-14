15 candidates qualify so far in 6th congressional race

Rep. Tom Price

ATLANTA, Ga – Seven more candidates joined an already-crowded race on Tuesday to represent an important metro Atlanta congressional district, bringing the total to 15.

And there’s still one more day of qualifying left in the April 18 special election to replace Tom Price in the 6th congressional district.

Business executive David Abroms; Bob Gray, a technology exec; and Bruce Levall and Kurt Wilson, both self-identified as entreprenuers, all qualified as Republicans.

College professor Richard Keatley; salesman Ragin Edwards; and physician Rebecca Quigg all qualified as Democrats on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s qualifying candidates join Republicans Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan, Dan Moody; state Sen. Judson Hill; Keith Grawert; and William Llop; Democrats Ron Slotin and Jon Ossoff; and independent Alexander Hernandez in the race.

So far, a total of nine Republicans, five Democrats and one independent are in the race.

All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

Price was approved last week by the U.S. Senate as President Donald Trump's secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here is a link to the Georgia Secretary of State's website that is tracking the race's qualifying candidates in real time.

PHOTOS: U.S. Rep. Tom Price

(© 2017 WXIA)