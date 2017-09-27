$320 million investment coming to Ga. with new Purina facility

(PRNewsfoto/Nestle Purina PetCare) (Photo: Hand-out, This image must be used within the context of the news release it accompanied. Request permission from issuer for other uses.)

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced on Wednesday that Nestlé Purina PetCare will create more than 200 new jobs and invest $320 million in a manufacturing facility and distribution center in Hartwell.

"With this new facility, Purina will build upon Georgia's strategic resources while yielding economic benefits for the Hart County community," Deal said.

Purina employs more than 8,000 people in the U.S. Its brands include Purina ONE, Dog Chow, Friskies, Tidy Cats and Pro Plan.

Purina plans to create as many as 240 jobs over the next five years at the new location. The company will invest $320 million at the site by the end of 2023 and expects to close on the property later this year, contingent on completion of due diligence and satisfaction of closing conditions.

Distribution center operations are expected to begin in 2018, with production to follow in 2019.

© 2017 WXIA-TV