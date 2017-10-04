90 percent of Atlanta Police arrests for marijuana were African American

(Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - According to research from Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall (2nd District), more than 90 percent of those arrested in the city of Atlanta for possessing one ounce or less of marijuana in 2016 were African American.

This was based on a total of 834 bookings involving 810 people over the course of the calendar year. The full demographic breakdown showed that 79 percent of those arrested were black men, 14 percent were black women, 7 percent were white men and 1 percent were white women. Their average stay in city custody was 4.3 days.

