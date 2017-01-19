A quick viewer's guide to the Trump inauguration

This 360 image shows tourists posing in front of the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 18, 2017. Washington DC is preparing the Inauguration of Donald Trump to take place January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol. / AFP / Laurent Kalfala (Photo credit should read LAURENT KALFALA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: LAURENT KALFALA, This content is subject to copyright.)

While Friday's inauguration is a day-long affair, many folks don't want to remain glued to the television set all day long. We've got a schedule here that will give you an idea as to what will happen when, so that you can set up your television viewing accordingly.

In addition, we will have live streaming coverage from WhiteHouse.gov and NBCNews on 11Alive.com and on our Facebook page.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump will begin the morning with a tradition that dates to the Roosevelt years -- a morning worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church, which is adjacent to Lafayette Square, opposite the White House. Some presidents have chosen other houses of worship for the traditional service, but most have taken their inauguration morning prayer at this church, which was constructed in 1815.

Due to its location near the White House, every president has attended at least some services at St. John's over the years, to the point that there is a pew reserved for the president's use when in attendance.

After the worship service, President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump will join President Obama and the First Lady for tea at the White House before both couples travel by motorcade to the Capitol, escorted by members of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. This is a tradition that dates back to the 1837 inauguration, when outgoing President Martin Van Buren and incoming President Andrew Jackson rode together in a horse-drawn carriage made from wood from the U.S.S. Constitution.

Musical performances begin around 10 a.m., and will include performances from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes, among others.

The official swearing-in ceremony begins at 11:30. The invocation will come from three interfaith leaders: His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York; Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Pastor Paula White, New Destiny Christian Center.

US Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to the 48th Vice President of the United States, Michael Richard Pence.

At Noon, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to the 45th President of the United States, Donald John Trump.

President Trump then delivers his inauguration speech to the nation from the west front of the US Capitol.

After Trump's speech, the benediction will come from three other interfaith leaders: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Dean and Founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center; Rev. Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelical Association, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International.

The official ceremonies will come to an end at 12:30.

Following the inauguration, President Obama and his family depart Washington on the plane formerly designated as Air Force One in a traditional rite of passage of the torch from one presidential administration to the next. The Obamas are flying to a vacation in Palm Springs, Calif., before returning to their new home in northwest Washington.

President Trump, Vice President Pence and their wives will then have lunch in Statuary Hall at the US Capitol with members of Congress.

After lunch at the Capitol, President Trump leads off the motorcades headed down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House. Once he arrives at the White House, Trump will move to the reviewing stand set up along Pennsylvania Avenue as the parade itself gets underway at about 2:30 p.m.

There are three official inaugural balls scheduled for Friday night which Trump and Pence will attend. The Presidential Inaugural Committee says two of the balls: "Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls" will be held at the Washington Convention Center. The third ball, the "Salute To Our Armed Services Ball," will take place at the National Building Museum. All three are black tie affairs.

