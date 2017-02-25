America stands with Israel, VP Pence tells GOP Jewish leaders

NBC

LAS VEGAS, Nv – Vice President Mike Pence said Friday the world will know that America stands with Israel.

In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition, Pence said bonds with Israel have already grown stronger under the Trump administration.

"Under President Trump, let me assure you America will support the negotiation process, but as the President said, any agreement must be reached by both sides,” Pence said. “And where there undoubtedly will have to be compromises, know this - the Trump administration will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish state of Israel!"

Pence said the administration is sworn to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and is committed to achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

"President Trump will never allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. That is our solemn promise to you and to the world."

Pence said the White House is still assessing whether to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

