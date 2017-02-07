WXIA
Close

Appeals court hears arguments over travel ban

Appeals court hears arguments on President's travel ban (NBC)

WXIA 10:46 PM. EST February 07, 2017

An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday night on President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

A panel of three judges from the San Francisco-based 9th circuit court of appeals heard arguments via telephone on whether the president’s ban should remain on hold.

The case was heard by Judges William Canby Jr., an appointee of President Jimmy Carter’s; Richard Clifton, appointed by George W. Bush; and Michelle Friedland, appointed by Barack Obama.

In a contentious hearing, the judges questioned the necessity of the travel ban and if it discriminated against Muslims.

The ban has upended travel to the United States for more than a week.

 

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved

WXIA

Listen live: Oral arguments on appeal of Trump's immigration executive order

WXIA

Appeals court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

WXIA

Meet James Robart, the judge who halted Trump's immigration ban

WXIA

President Trump slams judge in Saturday morning Tweetstorm

WXIA

White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories