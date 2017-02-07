Appeals court hears arguments over travel ban

NBC

An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday night on President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

A panel of three judges from the San Francisco-based 9th circuit court of appeals heard arguments via telephone on whether the president’s ban should remain on hold.

The case was heard by Judges William Canby Jr., an appointee of President Jimmy Carter’s; Richard Clifton, appointed by George W. Bush; and Michelle Friedland, appointed by Barack Obama.

In a contentious hearing, the judges questioned the necessity of the travel ban and if it discriminated against Muslims.

The ban has upended travel to the United States for more than a week.

