Atlanta attorney advises President Trump to start over on travel ban

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga – An Atlanta attorney who once clerked for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ sister courts said if President Donald Trump wants to implement an immigration travel ban, he should start from scratch.

“But if he continues to litigate this current order, it shows he’s more interested in winning than implementing policy,” said Skip Sugarman of Bloom Sugarman. “The administration really needs to start over and be more thoughtful.”

Sugarman was a clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which is the sister court to the circuit which upheld the president’s controversial travel ban Thursday night.

The president was seeking to temporarily suspend travel into the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The Justice Department appealed to the 9th Circuit.

Government lawyers argued that the ban was a "lawful exercise" of the president's authority and that the seven countries have raised terrorism concerns.

“You need to make sure the executive order exempts green-card holders and institutes some sort of due process for reentry into the United States for visa holders,” said Sugarman.

Sugarman said the Trump administration had a winnable case “but did a very poor job. It made the ridiculous argument that executive orders are beyond judicial review, and didn’t even try to put up any evidence on why this travel ban was needed.”

Sugarman also refutes any notion that Robart’s initial ruling was rooted in politics, not the judiciary.

“Before he joined the court, it’s my understanding that Robart was very active in Republican politics,” Sugarman said. “His analysis is sound, given with the information he was presented.”

Sugarman said the next 72 hours will be indicative of the administration’s plans: whether it wants to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court or start over.

