Atlanta-bound passengers worried about travel ban

Some people departing for the United States from European airports remained concerned on Sunday with President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Umber and Umair Kamal, two American citizens checking in for a flight to Atlanta from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, said they feel “very concerned.”

Their concern remains despite a federal appeals court having denied President Trump’s effort to immediately reinstate the ban earlier Sunday.

For now, it stays blocked by a judge’s temporary restraining order, and federal officials have told their staff to comply.

"And we are Muslim and we are very concerned going back, even though we are not a part of one of the (affected) countries, the fact that we are Muslim makes me very worried that they are going to question us when we land, we're going to be detained," said Umber Kamal.

Another U.S. passenger in Germany called the ban “harmful and doubtlessly unconstitutional.”

"It does not seem like it's something that should exist,” said Zachary Rubin. “It doesn't seem like something that's even real."

