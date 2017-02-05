WXIA
Close

Atlanta-bound passengers worried about travel ban

Concerns from European airports on travel ban (NBC)

WXIA 1:19 PM. EST February 05, 2017

Some people departing for the United States from European airports remained concerned on Sunday with President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Umber and Umair Kamal, two American citizens checking in for a flight to Atlanta from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, said they feel “very concerned.”

Their concern remains despite a federal appeals court having denied President Trump’s effort to immediately reinstate the ban earlier Sunday.
For now, it stays blocked by a judge’s temporary restraining order, and federal officials have told their staff to comply.

"And we are Muslim and we are very concerned going back, even though we are not a part of one of the (affected) countries, the fact that we are Muslim makes me very worried that they are going to question us when we land, we're going to be detained," said Umber Kamal.

Another U.S. passenger in Germany called the ban “harmful and doubtlessly unconstitutional.”

"It does not seem like it's something that should exist,” said Zachary Rubin. “It doesn't seem like something that's even real."

PHOTOS: Protests to President Trump's travel ban

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved

WXIA

Appeals court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

WXIA

President Trump interview set to air before Falcons Super Bowl

WXIA

Thousands march near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Fla.

WXIA

Meet James Robart, the judge who halted Trump's immigration ban

WXIA

President Trump slams judge in Saturday morning Tweetstorm

WXIA

White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories