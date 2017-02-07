IMAGE CITY OF ATLANTA

ATLANTA, Ga – Felicia Moore, one of several candidates to become the city’s next mayor, was endorsed on Tuesday by the Atlanta chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers.

The endorsement was announced at the organization’s Union Hall in Vine City.

“I've known these brave men and women and worked with most of them for 20 years while on the city council,” Moore said. “They are Atlanta's best. I'm so grateful for their early endorsement in this race.”

This is one of the first endorsements that has been announced in a crowded race to succeed Kasim Reed, who is barred from seeking a second term.

Other candidates who have entered the race are fellow city council members Caesar Mitchell, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mary Norwood and Kwanza Hall; former city councilwoman Mary Norwood; state Sen. Vincent Fort; former City Hall operating officer Peter Aman; and Michael Sterling, former head of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency.

