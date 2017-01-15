Atlanta protest against Obamacare repeal set for Sunday

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), (L), meets Rep. Tom Price (R-GA), in his office on Capitol Hill . President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Rep. Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services.Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2016 Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga – A protest is set to begin at noon on Sunday in downtown Atlanta against the possible repeal of Obamacare.

Organizers say they plan to gather outside CNN Center and then march to the state capitol.

“Congress should not leave millions of Americans without health care,” said Dr. Rebecca Quigg, one of those opposed to repealing the Affordable Care Act.

On Friday in Washington, House members passed a resolution the way for a swift repeal of Obamacare, following Senate passage on Thursday.

The House voted 227-198 to approve the 2017 budget resolution that instructs committees to write legislation repealing the law. No Democrats voted for the resolution.

The repeal of the 2010 Affordable Care Act -- one of President Obama's signature accomplishments -- is a top goal for President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, who point to rising premiums, high deductibles and fewer choices for patients as insurers pull out of the program.

"This law is collapsing while we speak," said House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin on Friday. "We have to step in before things get worse. This is nothing short of a rescue mission."

Leading up to the vote, some Republicans had expressed concerns about repealing the law without agreeing on a replacement. But lawmakers voted almost entirely along party lines, with only nine Republicans opposing the measure.

Democrats repeatedly slammed Republicans for having no alternative plan, and they said a repeal will jeopardize the health care of 30 million Americans. They argue that a repeal will leave people with pre-existing medical conditions unable to find coverage, and increase the nation's budget deficit by $353 billion over the next 10 years as the tax and fee provisions that pay for Obamacare are gutted.

On Wednesday, Trump said legislation to replace Obamacare would be ready immediately following the confirmation of U.S. Rep. Tom Price, his nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

Price, a physician, is a six-term congressman who represents several metro Atlanta communities, including Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Johns Creek.

