Atlanta social media explodes with women's march coverage

ATLANTA, Ga -- If you thought that everyone who marched in Saturday's Atlanta women's march had a smartphone, you'd probably be right.
Atlanta's social media was flooded with tweets and Facebook posts Atlanta on Saturday, all chronicling the images and experiences of those participating.
Here's a sampling:
The rain won't stop us. Are you ready to march, Atlanta? #AtlantaMarch #womensmarch #gapol— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 21, 2017
Huge turnout despite the storms in Atlanta. #AtlantaMarch #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/6ohBNoYqEX— Andrew Silver (@standsagreenoak) January 21, 2017
Thousands protesting in the rain in #Atlanta. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/P454LuAWux— Tobias King (@logic_avenger) January 21, 2017
Okay, Atlanta! I see you! I see you! You're representing hard! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/LcyeEpyihr— Keith Adams Jr. (@BigBrother1988) January 21, 2017
Marching for women's rights in Atlanta #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/LIw7Azhrvs— Joe (@hypercozy) January 21, 2017
At the #atlanta #womensmarch and my friend Lisa caught #johnlewis in the crowd getting his hand kissed by a protester. #whyimarch @potus pic.twitter.com/X9Rk4c7ap2— Synth of Destiny (@SynthOfDestiny) January 21, 2017
At Atlanta #WomensMarch, @repjohnlewis walks through this amazing 5th district crowd, @MomsDemand leads the thousands chanting "HERO! HERO!" pic.twitter.com/6OuI1ThvDa— Dotan Z. Harpak (@dotanh) January 21, 2017
Fired up and ready to go in Atlanta! #womensmarch #AtlantaMarch pic.twitter.com/qBBwMptmdL— Andrew Silver (@standsagreenoak) January 21, 2017
Wow! Atlanta showed UP! #WomensMarch #AtlantaMarch pic.twitter.com/pXB9wm9bZm— Shan (@ShanLaShawn) January 21, 2017
People aren't just wearing pink hats. They're putting them on their Atlanta #WomensMarch signs too. pic.twitter.com/lvpNMtCmb6— Tim Millard (@Raunchola) January 21, 2017
No rain, just energy and solidarity!! #AtlantaMarch #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/I6XhF93BSc— Atlanta Events (@ATL_Events) January 21, 2017
A bit of the #WomensMarch from @AtlantaMarch going on right now in downtown Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/9tx0kgiEUn— Andy Price (@AndyPriceArt) January 21, 2017
Atlanta Woman's March!! ???????? #WomensMarch #nastywomenunite pic.twitter.com/TaMI3DwVd0— Haley Lewis (@HaleyLewis130) January 21, 2017
Thousands of demonstrators packed downtown Atlanta on Saturday as part of the internationally planned march, which was held, organizers said, in response to what they say are concerns about the treatment of women and underrepresented communities during the recent presidential election.
Huge numbers of #WomensMarch in #Atlanta so of course @MichellMMiller1 starts recruiting for librarians! #alamw17 pic.twitter.com/hEOLDM9jgn— plsweeney (@plsweeney1) January 21, 2017
Atlanta’s march on Saturday at 1:00 pm beginning at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and ending at the state capitol.
