Atlanta social media explodes with women's march coverage

Tim Darnell , WXIA 4:13 PM. EST January 21, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga -- If you thought that everyone who marched in Saturday's Atlanta women's march had a smartphone, you'd probably be right.

Atlanta's social media was flooded with tweets and Facebook posts Atlanta on Saturday, all chronicling the images and experiences of those participating. 

Here's a sampling:

 

 

Thousands of demonstrators packed downtown Atlanta on Saturday as part of the internationally planned march, which was held, organizers said, in response to what they say are concerns about the treatment of women and underrepresented communities during the recent presidential election.

Atlanta’s march on Saturday at 1:00 pm beginning at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and ending at the state capitol. 

