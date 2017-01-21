Atlanta social media explodes with women's march coverage

ATLANTA, Ga -- If you thought that everyone who marched in Saturday's Atlanta women's march had a smartphone, you'd probably be right.

Atlanta's social media was flooded with tweets and Facebook posts Atlanta on Saturday, all chronicling the images and experiences of those participating.

Here's a sampling:

At Atlanta #WomensMarch, @repjohnlewis walks through this amazing 5th district crowd, @MomsDemand leads the thousands chanting "HERO! HERO!" pic.twitter.com/6OuI1ThvDa — Dotan Z. Harpak (@dotanh) January 21, 2017

People aren't just wearing pink hats. They're putting them on their Atlanta #WomensMarch signs too. pic.twitter.com/lvpNMtCmb6 — Tim Millard (@Raunchola) January 21, 2017

A bit of the #WomensMarch from @AtlantaMarch going on right now in downtown Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/9tx0kgiEUn — Andy Price (@AndyPriceArt) January 21, 2017

Thousands of demonstrators packed downtown Atlanta on Saturday as part of the internationally planned march, which was held, organizers said, in response to what they say are concerns about the treatment of women and underrepresented communities during the recent presidential election.

Atlanta’s march on Saturday at 1:00 pm beginning at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and ending at the state capitol.

(© 2017 WXIA)