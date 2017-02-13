Atlantan Sally Yates warned Trump White House about Michael Flynn

(Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC –Michael Flynn’s resignation Monday night as national security advisor can be traced directly back to Atlantan Sally Yates.

Before she was fired by President Donald Trump as acting Assistant Attorney General, Yates reportedly warned the Trump White House that Flynn had misrepresented his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Yates, from Atlanta, warned the White House that Flynn could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail and was misleading about his interactions with Russia's ambassador.

Yates offered the warnings to the Trump administration in a message she and another official delivered to the White House.

An unnamed U.S. official who is not authorized to comment publicly on the matter said Yates’ communication to the White House was prompted by assertions from top Trump officials, including Pence, that Flynn had not discussed sanctions imposed by the Obama administration for Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Vice President Mike Pence defended Flynn last month, saying Flynn had assured him he never discussed the topic with the ambassador during a series of phone calls before Trump took office.

President Trump named Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. (Ret) as acting National Security Advisor.

Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, was abruptly dismissed by the White House earlier this month after directing Justice lawyers not to defend the new administration’s travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries.

