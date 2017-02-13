Bill would require recess through 5th grade

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Top headlines from Grammy performances
-
Adele makes Beyonce cry at the Grammys
-
Community reeling after death of mother, daughter and noted athlete
-
Father of Tesla driver speaks out
-
Report: Falcons defensive coaches not returning in 2017
-
Galveston man's obituary raising eyebrows
-
What would happen if the Oroville Dam breached?
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
What you missed from the Grammys in 2 minutes
-
Family, friends and neighbors remember ex-UGA, NFL player who died in house fire
More Stories
-
One final act of loveFeb 13, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
Man wanted for bestiality, cruelty to children turns…Feb 13, 2017, 1:40 p.m.
-
Buckhead attorney charged in wife's death stepping…Feb 13, 2017, 4:17 p.m.