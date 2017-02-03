Bills woudl clear murk, add to Capitol transparency

Georgia state Capitol, Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Several bills have been introduced in the Georgia legislature that would increase transparency in state government. Doesn’t mean any of those bills will actually pass – in a body that is notorious for secrecy and sleight of hand.

iIt’s worth noting that none of these bills have the blessing of any of the Republican leadership.

"People don’t trust their government because things are done behind closed doors, things are done without a record so that the public can see what’s happening," said Sen. Josh McKoon (R-Columbus), who has introduced a half-dozen bills that would, in effect, slow things down at the Capitol.

His bills include

SR36, which dedicates a fixed budget for the state ethics commission;

SR35, which divides the legislative session into two sessions, one of which would only deal with budget issues;

SR6, a Democratic bill he's cosigned which creates a nonpartisan redistricting commission;

SB22, which requires an online posting of campaign contributions from business entities with government contracts;

SB 23, which says that no member of a conference committee shall be eligible for employment by the state;

SR24, which amends the Senate's rules, designed to curb unrecorded voice votes. This bill has already been voted down by a Senate committee.

Another resolution is SR130, introduced by multiple Republican senators, which would create a commission to make access to state records easier. McKoon says he was not asked to cosponsor this measure.

In a place well known for its murk, all these bills seem to arc toward transparency.

"Anytime anyone in (the Capitol) starts talking about openness and transparency that’s when I get worried," said William Perry, director of Georgia Ethics Watchdogs.

Perry says he’s heard it all before. He notes that Georgia’s legislature exempts itself from the state Open Records Act. None of these bills would change that.

"Rarely does the leadership in (the Capitol) actually do something that’s good for openness and transparency," Perry said.

But Perry gives McKoon credit for trying. McKoon is not part of the GOP leadership.

