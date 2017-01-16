A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington, DC during a dress rehearsal on January 15, 2017, five days ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. (EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: EVA HAMBACH, WXIA)

As of Monday morning, more than two dozen lawmakers had announced they would be boycotting the inaugural of President-elect Donald Trump Friday. Most of the lawmakers, all Democrats, supported statements last Friday by Rep. John Lewis (D-5th Ga.) during a Meet The Press interview.

In the interview, Lewis said he felt that Trump's presidency was illegitimate because of perceived meddling by Russian hackers. Trump lashed out at Lewis via Twitter, igniting a political firestorm over the weekend across social media.

Here's a list of the lawmakers who have announced their own boycotts of the inauguration so far:

John Lewis (D-5th Georgia)

"I don't plan to attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I've been in Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right," Lewis said on 'Meet The Press."

Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-40th California)

"I thought long and hard about attending the inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party. However, the disparaging remarks the President-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values. As a result, I will not be attending the inauguration. For the sake of our nation, and a world which looks to America for moral leadership, I hope the President-elect will change the tone of his rhetoric, and govern responsibly, respectfully, and compassionately, in accordance with our American values," Roybal-Allard said in a statement.

I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017

Ted Lieu (D-33rd California)

“I respect Members of Congress who choose to attend the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump or choose not to, just as I respect Members of Congress who attended or did not attend the two Inaugurations of President Barack Obama. I view this as a personal decision because no votes are being taken and no policies will be enacted at this ceremony. While I do not dispute that Trump won the Electoral College, I cannot normalize his behavior or the disparaging and un-American statements he has made.”

“Trump--who lost the popular vote--has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements. In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis.”

“I can only hope that Trump will govern differently than he has campaigned. For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis."

Jerrold Nadler (D-17th New York)

The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 16, 2017

Raul Grijalva (D-7th Arizona)

I will not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as our next president. My absence is not motivated by disrespect for the office, or motivated by disrespect for the government that we have in this great democracy. But as an individual act – yes, of defiance – at the disrespect shown to millions and millions of Americans by this incoming administration, and by the actions we are taking here in this Congress. The majority of voters rejected Trump. They deserve respect. The 20 million plus Americans threatened by the repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement deserve respect. The millions who did not vote because they blame both parties deserve respect. I will be at home in Arizona, meeting with seniors, the immigrant community, folks that care about the environment and climate change, healthcare providers. [I will be] marching in Tucson with folks who will demand respect. I will be talking about the need to defend and protect the future for all Americans. Rather than participate in the inauguration, I will be participating in my district and reaffirming, and renewing, this democracy, and the people that are part of it. Posted by Raul M. Grijalva on Friday, January 13, 2017

John Conyers (D-13th Michigan)

Very concerned that Trump would spend time attacking John Lewis instead of preparing to start his Presidency. (2/3) — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) January 14, 2017

Mark DeSaulnier (D-11th California)

It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017. — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017

.@repjohnlewis is a national hero and I stand with him! I also am not attending inauguration given the tone of @realDonaldTrump's campaign — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 14, 2017

Kurt Schrader (D-5th Oregon)

“I’m just not a big Trump fan,” Schrader told Oregon Public Broadcasting on Friday. “I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him. He’s the president of the United States now, so I’ll do my best to work with him when I think he’s doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”

William Lacy Clay (D-1st Missouri)

According to his spokesman, Clay would not be attending the inauguration but would be back in his district speaking to school children.

Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing. pic.twitter.com/P4whhl91ll — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 12, 2017

I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/Uz3NTgXl35 — Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano) January 12, 2017

Judy Chu (D-27th California)

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017

Luis Gutierrez (D-4th Illinois)

"Mr. Speaker, let me tell you where I will not be on inauguration day. I will not be here or outside at the inauguration ceremony."

Jared Huffman (D-2nd California)

I have decided that instead of attending the inaugural ceremonies in Washington this month, I’ll spend time in... Posted by Congressman Jared Huffman on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017

Earl Blumenauer (D-3rd Oregon)

It's hard to think of a better use of my time on Jan 20 than to be in my District hearing from Oregonians. pic.twitter.com/bwEFBdpS4x — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 7, 2017

Many have given their lives and dedicated their lives to working to fulfill Dr. King’s dream and make it a reality, and... Posted by Congressman Adriano Espaillat on Saturday, January 14, 2017

Pramila Jayapal (D-7th Washington)

“When I announced last week that I would not be attending the inauguration, I did not undertake the decision lightly. I had hoped in the days following the election that we would see a President-elect who broke from his campaign rhetoric and worked to unite the American people.

“Instead, we have seen this President-elect continue to use language and take actions that demean our history and our heroes, and undermine our democracy. His Cabinet appointments underscore the grave threat to our country that his presidency represents. Appointments of people such as Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions and Andrew Pudzer threaten the very fabric of our country and the institutions that these men and women will lead. The continued promises to create a Muslim registry, to repeal DACA, deport millions of undocumented immigrants, and punish women for abortions, fly in the face of our 7th District values.

“If I had any doubts about my decision, however, my resolve has only strengthened in the past few days as I watched Donald Trump’s response to one of our country’s great civil rights icons and a personal hero of mine, Congressman John Lewis. With Donald Trump’s tweet, he himself has inflamed the situation and now two dozen of my colleagues will also not be attending the inauguration. It has become a boycott.

“On inauguration day, I look forward to being with my constituents right here in the district, and then flying to Washington D.C. to get to work on the business that is ahead.”

After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wrEeGfqjrZ — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 15, 2017

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017

Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12th New Jersey)

I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil. pic.twitter.com/c5aJYEQOUW — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017

Zoe Lofgren (D-19th California)

I acknowledge the fact that is the incoming president, but I'm not in the mood to celebrate that fact," Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.

