Carson compares slaves to immigrants on first day as HUD secretary

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Ben Carson delivered his first address to employees at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday.

This was Carson’s first day on the job after he was sworn in last week as the nation’s 17th HUD secretary.

Carson, the only African-American in President Donald Trump’s cabinet, will lead the massive federal agency responsible for administering numerous housing programs.

During his speech, Carson compared slaves to immigrants as he was speaking about the work ethic of those who came through Ellis Island in search of a better life.

"That's what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity, there were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less,” Carson said. “But they had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

