Senate versinon of Casino bill dies in committee

Signs of trouble for casino bill

Michael King , WXIA 11:42 AM. EST February 27, 2017

ATLANTA - The Senate version of the Casino bill is dead for this Legislative session.

State Sen. Brandon Beach (R-21st, Alpharetta) says he plans to double-down on the measure in the next legislative session, and plans to reintroduce it, but he simply did not have the votes to get it out of committee this session.

At this point, the House version of the measure being championed by state Rep. Ron Stephens (R-164th, Savannah), is apparently alive, but there is no word as to its fate.

