City officials to discuss marijuana decriminalization Tuesday

ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council's Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee will be taking up discussion of a proposed ordinance on the decriminalization of marijuana in Tuesday afternoon's session.

Under current law, possession of marijuana within the city of Atlanta is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment for a period of up to six months.

The new ordinance, proposed by councilman and mayoral candidate Kwanza Hall, would take away prison as a punishment for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Hall's proposal would also reduce any potential fine to a maximum of $75.

