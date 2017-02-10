City's ‘document dump' costs taxpayers thousands

City releases 1.4 Mil documents in bribery scandal

ATLANTA – When Mayor Kasim Reed unleashed more than 400 boxes of documents, totaling 1.476 million documents pertaining to the city’s bribery investigation, it revealed just how many pieces of paper were included in this information dump.

And that amount of paper will cost taxpayers nearly $6,500.

Here’s the breakdown:

1.476 million paper documents in information release to the media and public

1 tree = 8,333 sheets of paper

177 trees were killed to make this happen

2,952 reams of paper

$21.99 for a box of paper

If a box of paper costs $21.99, the cheapest found, this document dump cost taxpayers $6487.05 in paper alone.

That price tag doesn’t include any manpower hours it took to print and put all of the documents together.

Last month, Elvin Mitchell pleaded guilty to bribing unnamed city officials with more than $1 million in exchange for City of Atlanta construction contracts. Mitchell owns Cascade Building System and ER Mitchell Group.

A second contractor, Charles P. Richards Jr., was charged after prosecutors alleged he paid more than $185,000 to unnamed city officials for construction contracts for his company CP Richards Construction.

City officials accused of accepting the bribes have not been named.

Multiple crews from 11Alive were at City Hall Thursday for the release of the documents and for the news conference when Reed addressed the room.

Reed expressed his anger and frustration over the bribery scandal, which come at the tail end of his second term as mayor.

“We want every person who did wrong to be punished,” he said while standing in front of a wall of boxes containing only a fraction of the documents. “Wherever there is a problem, we want the problem rooted out.”

According to Reed, electronic copies of the 1.4 million pages were provided to federal investigators, while members of the media were provided hard copies in order to protect any sensitive personal information contained in the paperwork, including social security numbers and the like.

11Alive investigators will continue to sift through the documents and report on any developments in the coming days.

