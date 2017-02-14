LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga – Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter, who has been embroiled in a political controversy after he insulted U.S. Rep. John Lewis, attended a local NAACP meeting on Tuesday night.

Calls for Hunter’s resignation continued as the organization’s president didn’t ask the questions the crowd wanted.

The questions were about county issues, not Hunter’s Facebook post last month in which he called Lewis “a racist pig.”

Marilyn Tillman said the questions she asked Hunter came from constituents. She admitted she received questions about Hunter’s comment, adding she was going to allow questions on it but believes the issue has been talked about enough.

“We know what the comments are but to belabor that point and not use this as an opportunity for the board to understand Tommy Hunter is one individual,” she said.

After the meeting, Hunter’s political consultant, Seth Weathers, stood outside in front of protestors and said again that Hunter is not resigning.

“Unfortunately they just shouted him down and turned into a one way yelling match,” Weathers said. “It was not the conversation that he came here for.”

An ethics complaint was filed against Hunter last week.

