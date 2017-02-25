NBC

Here is the transcript of President Donald Trump's weekly address, delivered on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017:

"My fellow Americans, as black history month 2017 comes to a close a close I am very grateful for the many wonderful opportunities to honor African american, faith leaders, entrepreneurs, and the many others who have changed the course of our nation. We are blessed by the lives and the examples of those who have made this nation a beacon of freedom, talent and unbreakable American spirit.

"This week I had the privilege of visiting the Museum of African American History and Culture right here in Washington, DC. It's a new and beautiful Samsonian museum that serves as as shinning example of african americans incredible contribution to our culture, out society, and our history. It also tells us about our struggle for freedom and equality that prevailed against the sins of slavery and the injustice of discrimination.

"The work and love of the people that created such a masterpiece is a testament to the legacy in ours. I left that museum confident that together America can overcome any challenge. There's a great quote by Muhammad Ali in the museum, "I shook up the world" he said, and that is what he did. So did like Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglas, Booker T. Washington, Martin Luther King and so many others.

"They shook up the world for the better because they inspired our nation to march towards justice and freedom for all. Today, and every day I pledged to continue that march so that ever American, No matter his background, no matter her background, they'll have the chance to climb that great ladder of success.

"It was very special to accompany Ben Carson and his family for the first time seeing the Carson exhibit. I am proud that he will serve in cabinet as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. HUD has a very very powerful meaning far beyond housing. It's about transporting outré communities, bringing back hope and Ben will do a fantastic job.

"That is what I am committed to doing also. I want every African American child and worker to have access to great school, safe communities and good paying jobs.

"I want every disadvantage child in America to have a choice about where they go to school. So important..

"I also want to honor the achievements of historically black college and universities through out our nation. they do a fascinating job and they're not giving the credit that they deserve and they are going to start getting that credit.

"In order to help african americans thrive we are working very hard to making sure that every child can grow up in a safe community and hive access to high paying jobs.

"We've lost a lot of our best jobs to other countries and this has hurt the african American community very badly. This week i meet with manufacturing CEO'S, We're going to work to bring back those jobs. And i mean really good paying jobs.

"I'll be talking more about these issues in my joint session address to Congress and to all Americans next Tuesday evening.

"I hope you'll be watching. Thank you, God bless you and God bless America."

