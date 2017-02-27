Company employing embattled Gwinnett commissioner responds to Mayor Reed

ATLANTA, Ga –The company employing the Gwinnett County commissioner who called U.S. Rep. John Lewis “a racist pig” will apparently continue doing business with the city of Atlanta.

On Friday, United Consulting sent a letter to Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, responding to Reed’s concerns over the continued employment of Tommy Hunter, who published the comment about Lewis on Facebook back in early January.

Reed penned a letter to the company, which has a contract with the city’s Watershed Department. Reed told United Consulting that his city found Hunter's remark to be insulting, reprehensible and unacceptable. He then asked the company to let him know by the end of Monday how it plans to resolve the issue.

“Once United Consulting became aware of Mr. Hunter’s comments on his private Facebook page, our company took disciplinary action against him,” said CEO/President Reza Abree, in the letter to Reed. “Mr. Hunter was disciplined as any other employee with the company would be disciplined for such a transgression.

“I and United Consulting find the comments Mr. Hunter posted to be abhorrent and have no place in civilized debate … United Consulting has a strong and diverse workforce. We pride ourselves in our diversity that has made our company what it is today.”

“We’ve reviewed the letter and that is it,” Reed told 11Alive’s Joe Henke on Monday. “The vendor responded to us, but the bottom line is that an employee with their company called John Lewis a ‘racist pig.’

“We are a customer or that company so it was wholly appropriate for us to say, ‘What is going on with this individual in your organization?’”

Hunter made the now-deleted Facebook post after Lewis said Donald Trump was “not a legitimate president.”

Hunter has since apologized for what he called “a poor choice of words,” but protestors have continued calling for Hunter’s resignation at every commission meeting that has been held since the controversy began.

Lewis made his remarks during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” the week before Trump’s inauguration. Lewis was referring to allegations that Russian hacking interfered with the presidential election’s outcome.

An ethics complaint has been filed against Hunter, alleging his comments and past behavior violate three parts of the Gwinnett County Code of Ethics. Lawyers are asking Gwinnett’s ethics board to refer the matter to the county’s Solicitor General to determine if Hunter violated the law with his Facebook posts.

