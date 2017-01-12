Could voters decide whether or not to grow marijuana in Georgia?

(Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

The question of whether or not marijuana could be grown by individuals in Georgia may come before voters in the state directly, if at least one lawmaker has his way.

Two bills were expected to be introduced in the Georgia Legislature on Thursday by state Rep. Allen Peake (R - 141st, Macon) -- one to expand the number of conditions to be treated with cannabis oil. The second is a Constitutional Amendment which would allow Georgia's voters to decide if medical marijuana should be allowed to be grown in the state of Georgia.

As of last summer, 25 states and the District of Columbia had legalized marijuana for medicinal use, with at least three other states debating the legality of its use within state legislative bodies.

As of this point, it is legal for individuals to cultivate their own marijuana in only 12 states and the District of Columbia, with laws and regulations governing how many plants one can own and the methods used being tightly regulated. Those laws vary widely from state to state.

