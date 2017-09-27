Current, ex-legislators seek Confederate memorial common ground

ATLANTA - Two public figures who recently found themselves in the middle of a Confederate memorial social media firestorm are announcing a suggested set of policy changes regarding those monuments.

LaDawn Jones, who is also an 11Alive analyst, and state Rep. Jason Spencer held a Facebook live event on Wednesday at 10:30 am which was moderated by another 11Alive analyst, Mike Hassinger.

The controversy erupted in August, when Spencer, a Republican lawmaker from Woodbine, posted a photo of himself online next to a statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis. According to the Washington Post, Jones, a former state legislator who is advocating the removal of Confederate monuments, responded that Spencer should “get it in” before the monuments are removed.

Spencer then posted, according to the Post, a response that seemingly warned Jones that she could “disappear” if she made those sentiments known to some of the south Georgia communities that he represents, a statement that has made some national headlines.

Spencer's comments also prompted several civil rights groups to call for his resignation.

“I was embarrassed by the national coverage of my social media encounter with Spencer,” said Jones. “Now, more than ever, we do not need more to separate us, we need to find common ground.

“After lots of discussion and debate, Jason Spencer and I have a proposal related to the POLICY of confederate symbols in Georgia,” she said. “We don’t agree 100% on the policy or the history. We both know that there will be naysayers on both sides that say we went too far or did not go far enough. We both agreed to ignore those who want to continue to separate us and focus on those Georgians who want a solution by working together to begin a positive conversation.”

