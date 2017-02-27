DCA filing gives more hints about future of Turner Field site

Artist rendering of Georgia State Stadium after reconstruction has been completed (GSU) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA, Ga -- According to several published reports, developers tied to Georgia State University have submitted proposed development documents to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the portions of the Turner Field site the university has acquired that will not be used for athletic facilities.

Of the 68 acre parcel that once held both Turner Field and prior to that, Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Georgia State University has already planned to retrofit the structure that most recently was home of the Braves, and which was built as Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Stadium.

By the end of August, the stadium will be the gridiron home to the Georgia State Panthers football team. The Panthers plans to play their first home football game at the new Georgia State Stadium against Tennessee State University on August 31.

The footprint of the historic Fulton County Stadium, for years has held the "Blue Parking Lot" for Turner Field. A concrete inlay marked the outline of the infield and outfield of the old stadium's confines. GSU plans to place its new baseball stadium on the footprint of the historic stadium, and include a marker where Hank Aaron's historic 715th homer passed over the outfield wall.

According to the Department of Community Affairs filing, the remainder of the property could be developed by Georgia State into a project that could grow to as much as 1.5 million square feet of office space, 700,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, 625 hotel rooms, some 2,750 apartment units, and 50 single-family homes.

There is no specification in the proposal, which is nebulously titled "Turner Field Redevelopment," as to what the actual mix of properties is, though the description says the mixed-use development would include a "combination of multi-family apartments, student housing, retail, commercial and residential."

The filing says the developer, Carter, would put together the project for the University, which has an overall estimated completion date of 2031.

